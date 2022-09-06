Emmys host Kenan Thompson predicts conflict-free ceremony

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emmy Awards host Kenan Thompson and the show’s producers are predicting a conflict-free zone. That would be unlike the Oscars show that was marred by Will Smith’s on-stage slap of Chris Rock over a joke. Thompson says even if he roasts someone, it shouldn’t come across as “any sort of malice.” Emmy producers say the choice of Thompson to host the ceremony has drawn only positive reaction inside and outside Hollywood. With the veteran “Saturday Night Live” star in charge of the awards show, the producers say, expect a fun, easy night. The Emmys air Monday, Sept. 12, on NBC and will stream on Peacock.

