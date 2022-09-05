Uvalde school year starts amid fear and unfinished security

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A new and worrisome school year begins Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas. There’s high new fencing around the city’s public school campuses that still isn’t finished and a heavy police patrol that many families don’t trust after officers in May allowed a gunman to shooting inside Robb Elementary School for more than 70 minutes. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. Uvalde school officials last week said that several enhanced security measures remain incomplete, including installing additional cameras on campus and new locks.

