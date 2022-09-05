Police detain partner of Argentina attack suspect

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The partner of a man suspected of trying to assassinate Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner has been arrested as investigators try to determine if the attack was part of a wider plot. Brenda Uliarte was detained at a train station in the capital. She hasn’t been charged, but officials are looking into whether she had any role in the Sept. 1 incident in which a man pointed a Bersa 380 pistol at Fernández and pulled the trigger — though the gun did not fire. Officials are also trying to determine how data apparently had been wiped from a cellphone seized from the main suspect.

