Palestinians: Israeli forces kill 19-year-old militant

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian officials say Israeli forces shot and killed a 19-year-old militant in the occupied West Bank in clashes that broke out during an Israeli arrest raid. The military said he threw a firebomb at troops from close range and responded with live fire. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group said the man was a member. The Palestinian Health Ministry says the man was shot in the head, the foot and thigh early on Monday. Israel has been conducting near-daily arrest raids in the West Bank for months, which were prompted by a spate of deadly attacks against Israelis earlier this year.

