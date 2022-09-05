Jesuits remain in Mexican mountains after priests’ killings

MEXICO CITY (AP) — It’s been two months since a pair of Jesuit priests were killed in a remote mountain community in northern Mexico and the suspected killer remains on the loose. Townspeople are frightened, but the religious order says it’s not leaving. The suspect is the alleged leader of a local drug gang, José Portillo Gil, alias “El Chueco,” or “The Crooked One.” Frustration has grown as he has so far evaded capture. Two priests who survived the attack remain at the parish in Cerocahui in the Tarahumara Mountains of Chihuahua state, but now move about with military escorts.

