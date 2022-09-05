In Venice, Harry Styles talks acting, music and fans
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Harry Styles already has an enviable acting resume for a newcomer, from “Dunkirk” to the upcoming “Don’t Worry Darling” and “My Policeman.” But the pop star says he often feels as if, with acting, he has “no idea what I’m doing.” Styles’ arrival on the Lido, where “Don’t Worry Darling” is having its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival Monday night, has been one of the most anticipated events of a festival full of stars. At a press conference before the premiere, Styles was peppered with questions about his fans, his career and whether or not he would work with director Olivia Wilde again.