Dozens of Lebanese and Syrian migrants trapped at sea

BEIRUT (AP) — Dozens of Lebanese and Syrian migrants are stranded on a sinking fishing boat near the costs of Malta and Italy. Families and activist groups in contact with them told The Associated Press on Monday that the roughly 60 migrants have been without food, water and baby formula for three days, and allege that two children have died. The migrants left Lebanon for Italy to find job opportunities and livelihoods. Activists allege neither Maltese nor Italian authorities have authorized a rescue. Lebanon since late 2019 has been in the grips of a severe economic crisis, pushing more nationals and residents to try to migrate by sea.

