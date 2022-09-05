Chicago mayor seeks help for immigrants bused from Texas

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials have asked the public for volunteers and donations to help immigrants being bused to the city from Texas amid the Republican-led state’s political battle over the immigration policies of President Joe Biden’s administration. A busload of about 50 immigrants arrived Sunday in Chicago, days after the arrival of the first busload of about 75. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city hadn’t received an explanation from any Texas officials and urged Texas’ Republican governor, Greg Abbott, to collaborate on a more humane treatment of the immigrants. Abbott is busing migrants who are in the country illegally from Texas to cities with Democratic mayors as part of a strategy to share the influx of people who cross into his border state.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.