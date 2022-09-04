US Navy assault ship takes part in Baltic Sea training

ABOARD USS KEARSARGE (AP) — U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge is taking part in international training in the Baltic Sea amid Russia’s war in Ukraine and tensions in the region. The Kearsarge is the first ship of the Wasp class to take part in international training in the Baltic in at least two decades. Associated Press journalists visited the ship last week. The Kearsarge has been training for several months with the militaries of Sweden and Finland. Both countries formally applied to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

