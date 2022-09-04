Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Norfolk, Virginia shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting in Norfolk, Virginia. Police said Sunday they responded around midnight to a report of gunfire. When they arrived, they found four women and three men with gunshot wounds. Police say Zabre Miller, 25, and Angela McKnight, 19, later died at a hospital. Norfolk State University announced on Facebook that several of its students were victims of the shooting at an off-campus location. The university says initial indications are that its students were innocent bystanders of a shooting at an evening house party. Police are investigating the shooting.

