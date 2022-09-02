Tech CEO convicted in COVID-19, allergy test fraud case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Silicon Valley executive who prosecutors said lied to investors about inventing technology that tested for allergies and COVID-19 using only a few drops of blood was found guilty of health care fraud. The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday that a federal jury convicted Mark Schena,of Los Altos, California, of defrauding the government after his company billed Medicare $77 million for fraudulent coronavirus and allergy tests. Prosecutors say the 59-year-old touted that his Sunnyvale-based company, Arrayit Corporation, had the only laboratory in the world that offered “revolutionary microarray technology” that allowed it to test for allergies and the coronavirus with the same finger-stick test kit.

