Man pleads not criminally responsible in Maryland shooting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Court records show that the West Virginia man charged in a shooting at western Maryland machine shop that killed three coworkers has pleaded not criminally responsible for mental reasons. Joe Louis Esquivel is charged with murder, attempted murder and other offenses in the June 9 shooting at Columbia Machine in Smithsburg and an ensuing shootout with police. The Herald-Mail reports that in a recent filing, Esquivel asserted that at the time of the shootings he lacked the capacity to either “appreciate the criminality of the alleged conduct” or “conform that conduct to the requirements of law” due to a “mental disorder or mental retardation.” A judge accepted the plea and approved Hutchison’s request for bifurcated trials.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.