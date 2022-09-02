Greek officials, Church, condemn ex-bishop’s remarks on rape

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek politicians and the country’s powerful Orthodox Church have joined in condemning a retired bishop who claimed that women aren’t raped “without wanting it.” In an interview at private Skai TV Friday, Metropolitan Chrysostomos of Dodoni supported the Church’s official position against abortion, but added that there should be no abortion even in the case of rape. Greece’s education and religious affairs minister condemned the remarks as “inconceivable and … to be condemned.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.