UN warns 6 million Afghans at risk of famine as crises grow

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief is warning that Afghanistan faces deepening poverty with 6 million people at risk of famine. Martin Griffiths urged donors to restore funding for economic development and immediately provide $770 million to help Afghans get through the winter. He spoke at the U.N. Security Council Monday where the United States argued with Russia and China over who should pay. Griffiths said Afghanistan faces multiple crises — humanitarian, economic, climate, hunger and financial. He said more than half the Afghan population — some 24 million people — need assistance and close to 19 million face acute food insecurity.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.