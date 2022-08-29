Russian journalist charged for donating $16 to Navalny group

MOSCOW (AP) — An independent Russian journalist has been charged with funding an extremist organization over donating a small amount of money to a foundation started by imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Russian media reported the news Monday. It’s the first publicly known criminal prosecution for donating to Navalny’s organizations since they were declared extremist and outlawed last summer. That’s a new tactic Russian authorities have chosen to deepen their crackdown on dissent. Radio Liberty cited Andrei Zayakin’s colleagues as saying he was arrested in his Moscow apartment Sunday and brought before a court Monday. He is now under a curfew and cannot use the internet. If convicted, he faces up to eight years in prison.

