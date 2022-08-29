Palau VP delegation quarantined in Taiwan after 2 get virus

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Palau’s vice president and her eight-member delegation have been quarantined in Taiwan after two of them tested positive for the coronavirus. Palau is one of the 14 countries still maintaining formal relations with Taiwan, which China claims as its own and has relentlessly sought to deprive of diplomatic partners. Vice President J. Uduch Sengebau Senior arrived Saturday and had been expected to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said their schedule has been suspended, possibly for a full week. Taiwan has gradually relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, but testing and quarantine restrictions for foreign arrivals remain in place.

