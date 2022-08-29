Illinois man gets 55 years for killing deputy US marshal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced an Illinois man to 55 years in prison for the shooting death of a deputy U.S. marshal serving an arrest warrant for a series of downstate burglaries. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly imposed the sentence Monday on 43-year-old Floyd Brown of Springfield for his April conviction on charges of second-degree murder of a federal officer, attempting to kill additional federal officers, assault of federal officers and multiple firearm counts. Thirty-five-year-old Special Deputy U.S. Marshal Jacob Keltner was a McHenry County deputy working with a Marshal’s Service fugitive task force when he was killed on March 7, 2019.

