Greek parliament votes to investigate wiretapping scandal

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek lawmakers have voted for a parliamentary investigation into the surveillance by the country’s secret service of an opposition party leader’s phone. The scandal has plunged Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ center-right government into a political storm. Mitsotakis has denied any prior knowledge of the surveillance, which he said was wrong, and pledged to overhaul the EYP secret service. On Monday, 142 lawmakers voted for the parliamentary investigation, easily exceeding the 120-vote threshold needed. The scandal broke after revelations that Nikos Androulakis, a European Parliament member, was put under surveillance for three months last year. At the time he was running for his PASOK party’s leadership, which he subsequently won.

