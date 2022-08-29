EXPLAINER: Why Dutch soldiers were at Indiana military camp

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Before three Dutch soldiers were shot, one fatally, in downtown Indianapolis, they were training in a southern Indiana military camp where international soldiers enter highly specialized urban combat simulations they might not be able to get in their own country. Before the shooting Saturday, which police said they believe came after a disturbance, the men’s business was about an hour to the southeast — at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center. Foreign soldiers often go to United States military facilities that replicate the “unpredictable realism” of battlefield situations within an environment that a soldier would respond to.

By ARLEIGH RODGERS Associated Press/Report for America

