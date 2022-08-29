Cartel allegedly killed 2 ‘lucha libre’ wrestlers in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico have confirmed that a ‘lucha libre’ wrestler had been found dead over the weekend in the north-central state of Guanajuato. The state prosecutors’ office said Monday that the body of the wrestler known as “Maremoto,” or “Tidal Wave,” had been found dumped behind a National Guard barracks Saturday. And local professional wrestling promotors cancelled a planned match Sunday, citing the death of “Maremoto” and another wrestler known by his ring name, “Lepra,” or “Leprosy.” Over the weekend, photos circulated on social media of a banner signed by the Jalisco cartel, claiming the men worked for a rival gang.

