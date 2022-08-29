Atlanta prosecutor: Gang targeted celebrities, influencers

ATLANTA (AP) — A prosecutor in Atlanta has announced a sprawling indictment targeting members of what she called a violent street gang that targeted the homes of famous athletes, entertainers and others. The indictment announced Monday says singer Mariah Carey, Marlo Hampton of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Atlanta United player Brad Guzan and other victims all had their Atlanta-area homes broken into. The 220-count indictment was filed Aug. 22. It charges 26 people, most accused of violating Georgia’s anti-gang and racketeering laws. A prosecutor says the crimes alleged in the indictment were committed by members of the Drug Rich gang, which dates its start to 2016.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.