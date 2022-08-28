Girl from Italy dies after statue falls on her in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German police say a girl who was on vacation from Italy with her parents has died after a stone statue fell on her at a hotel in Munich. The 7-year-old was hit by the roughly 200-kilogram (440-pound) statue in the courtyard of the hotel on Friday evening. Police said Sunday that people at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services. But she died later at a Munich hospital. It wasn’t clear why the statue toppled over. Police said an investigation was ongoing.

