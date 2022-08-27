Visitor to Grand Canyon’s North Rim slips, falls and dies

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon National Park officials say a man fell to his death on the park’s North Rim and his body has been recovered. Officials in a statement Saturday say rangers found his body about 200 feet below the rim near the park’s Bright Angel Point Trail. The statement said the 44-year-old man was off the trail when he accidentally slipped off the edge Friday afternoon. He was not identified. The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.