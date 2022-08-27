Libyan official: 1 killed, 5 wounded in Tripoli clashes

CAIRO (AP) — A Libyan official says clashes have broken out between rival militias in Libya’s capital, killing at least one civilian and wounding five others. An emergency services spokesman said Saturday a comedian known for his social media videos died after he was shot in the chest. The spokesman says at least five other civilians were wounded in the clashes that centered in the capital city of Tripoli. Footage circulated online showed houses and vehicles apparently damaged from the fighting. The violence is the latest escalation to threaten the relative peace after nearly a decade of civil war in Libya, where two rival sets of authorities are locked in a political stalemate.

