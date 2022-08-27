Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has told the Justice Department to provide her with more specific information about the classified records removed from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. In an order on Saturday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in Florida says it’s her “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master in the case. A special master is often a former judge. Trump’s lawyers have asked for an independent review of the records taken to identify any that may be protected by executive privilege. Cannon has scheduled a hearing for Thursday to discuss the matter further.

