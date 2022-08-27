Iraqi PM: Political crisis undermining security achievements

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s caretaker prime minister has warned that the political crisis in the country is threatening security achievements made in past years. Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s warning on Saturday is a clear indication of the dangers of one of Iraq’s worst political crises in years. It’s the result of disagreements between followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and rival Iran-backed groups since last year’s parliamentary elections. Al-Sadr won the largest share of seats in the October elections but failed to form a majority government. His bloc later resigned from parliament and his supporters last month stormed the parliament building in Baghdad. Al-Sadr has demanded that parliament be dissolved and early elections held.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.