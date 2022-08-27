HUD, Texas at odds over flood relief discrimination claim

HOUSTON (AP) — A deadline has passed with no resolution over whether Texas will settle a dispute over claims it discriminated against minority residents in how it distributed flood relief money from Hurricane Harvey. The federal government says the Texas General Land Office violated civil rights law when it provided less funding to minority residents for flood mitigation projects. The land office maintains its actions were not discriminatory. Friday’s deadline came on the five-year anniversary of when Harvey’s torrential rainfall inundated the Houston area for days. Houston resident Mal Moses, whose home was damaged during Harvey, hopes the federal government forces the state to distribute the funding fairly.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.