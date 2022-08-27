Giant eye murals bear witness to Palestinians in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — A group of artists has filled a Palestinian area of east Jerusalem with paintings of large, wide-open eyes. The murals are a reminder that all eyes are on the neighborhood of Silwan, a flashpoint where Palestinians say Israeli forces and settlers are working to drive them out of their homes. The “I Witness Silwan” art project depicts the eyes of Palestinian and international leaders and influencers. It also shows Palestinian symbols such as the goldfinch and poppy, which Palestinians call their national flower. The eye murals are so giant that they make you feel they are watching you wherever you walk in the neighborhood. Many are painted on the walls of decaying Palestinian homes alongside national symbols.

