Deaths from flooding in monsoon drenched Pakistan near 1,000

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Pakistan have killed nearly 1,000 people and displaced thousands more since mid-June. The new death toll announced Saturday comes a day after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif asked for international help in battling deadly flood damage in the impoverished Islamic nation. The United Nations issued a flash appeal for aid. The monsoon season, which began in June this year, has lashed Pakistan with particularly heavy rains and rescuers have struggled to evacuate thousands of marooned people from flood-hit areas. The crisis has forced the government to declare a state of emergency. Monsoon season in Pakistan usually runs from July to mid September.

