Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 3:05 PM

Bob LuPone, who helped lead MCC Theater, has died at 76

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob LuPone, who as an actor earned a Tony nomination in the original run of “A Chorus Line” and went on to help lead the influential off-Broadway theater company MCC Theater for almost 40 years, has died. He was 76. LuPone, brother of Broadway icon Patti LuPone, died Saturday following a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer, according to Matt Ross Public Relations. LuPone, Bernie Telsey and Will Cantler shaped MCC into a theater powerhouse, producing such Broadway-bound works as “Frozen,” “Reasons to be Pretty,” “Hand to God,” “School Girls; or the African Mean Girls Play,” “The Snow Geese,” “The Other Place” and the Pulitzer Prize- winning “Wit.”

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content