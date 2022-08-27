At LatAm’s biggest rodeo, Brazilians don’t believe the polls

BARRETOS, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro traveled to Latin America’s biggest rodeo to connect with voters from the countryside ahead of October’s vote. All major polls show Bolsonaro trailing well behind former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, but one wouldn’t know it from the scene at the Barretos rodeo. The multi-day spectacle in the municipality of Barretos, in Sao Paulo state’s countryside, had tens of thousands of attendees who were predominately white and middle-class. Many came decked out in the national colors of green and canary yellow that Bolsonaro has transformed into symbols of support for his administration.

