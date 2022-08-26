Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader has withdrawn subpoenas submitted as part of a Republican-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted to mayors across the state by former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman, who he hired to investigate President Joe Biden’s win in 2020. Vos fired Gableman two weeks ago after narrowly surviving a primary election against a Trump-backed political newcomer. Withdrawing Gableman’s subpoenas signals the end of his investigation. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who was among the subpoena targets, said the investigation did nothing but harm public confidence in elections and waste taxpayer funds.

By HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press/Report for America

