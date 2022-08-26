Van crashes into Brussels sidewalk terrace; 3 injured

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian security services are assessing an incident during which a van drove at high speed into a sidewalk terrace in the center of Brussels. A police spokesperson says the van’s driver rode off after running into the some tables and slightly injuring at least three people. The spokesperson says it’s too early to speculate about a possible motive or cause. None of the injured had to be treated in hospital. In past years, authorities in Europe have determined that some of the cases in which people drove into crowded public areas and caused multiple casualties involved extremist beliefs or mental health problems.

