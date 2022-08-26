Puerto Rico super PAC president sentenced in dark money case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The president of a super PAC in Puerto Rico who pled guilty to hiding the identity of donors who supported the U.S. territory’s governor during his 2020 election campaign has been sentenced to 14 months in prison. Joseph Fuentes Fernández also served as treasurer for Salvemos a Puerto Rico _ Let’s Save Puerto Rico _ and had raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Gov. Pedro Pierluisi’s campaign. Pierluisi is not charged in the case and has stressed that his campaign committee did not coordinate its activities with any PAC. Federal officials said Friday that the super PAC also was ordered to pay a $150,000 fine.

