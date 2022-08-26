Puerto Rico government to probe clashes at protest

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor says all aggressive incidents stemming from a protest against a private power company that operates the island’s transmission and distribution system will be investigated. Friday’s announcement comes after media organizations denounced one video in which police appear to assault a photojournalist who was covering Wednesday’s protest. Other videos also showed clashes between police and protesters in a fog of tear gas. The protest is the latest against Luma Energy, which recently pledged to dedicate more crews and resources to reduce the number of power outages and their duration that have angered many in this U.S. territory.

