Officials: 2 boys drowned in German lake were UK tourists

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in western Germany said Friday that two boys who drowned in a lake near the border with Belgium were British tourists. The 7- and 9-year-old brothers were reported missing by their parents at a designated swimming area on the Eiserbach lake south of Aachen. Rescuers retrieved the children from the water and they were taken to hospitals in Aachen and Cologne but later died. Aachen prosecutors say they are investigating whether the deaths were the result of negligence.

