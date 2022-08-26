N. Carolina commission rejects restrictions on poll watchers
By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM
Associated Press/Report for America
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Rules Review Commission has rejected two temporary rule changes recommended last week by the state Board of Elections that would have tightened restrictions for partisan poll watchers in the November elections. The decision follows a unanimous elections board vote to more clearly outline the code of conduct for party-appointed election observers in response to more than a dozen reported conduct violations during the state’s May primaries. Though the elections board approved tightening restrictions on poll watchers with bipartisan support on Aug. 16, the decision required final approval from the rules commission, a 10-member panel appointed by the Republican-controlled state legislature.