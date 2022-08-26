Judge to probe how former Australia PM gained secret powers

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A retired judge has been appointed to investigate how former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was able to secretly amass unprecedented ministerial powers in defiance of political conventions. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Friday that former High Court Justice Virginia Bell will report in November on the findings of her inquiry into Morrison’s secret power grab. Morrison secretly appointed himself to five ministerial roles between March 2020 and May 2021, usually without the knowledge of the original minister. Albanese replaced Morrison in May elections. Solicitor-General Stephen Donaghue’s legal opinion is that while the appointments were legal they undermined the principle of responsible government.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.