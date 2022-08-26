German government reconsiders gas surcharge after backlash

BERLIN (AP) — The German government is considering backtracking on plans for consumers to pay a surcharge on natural gas amid mounting criticism that the money could flow to highly profitable energy companies. The surcharge could cost the average household several hundred euros a year. It is aimed at rescuing importers slammed by Russian cutbacks tied to the war in Ukraine. But opposition politicians and consumer groups blasted the plan and Economy Minister Robert Habeck acknowledged this week that some companies “that have made a lot of money” also stood to profit from the plan. He said that while those companies were legally entitled to claim a share of the surcharge, it was “not morally right” for them to do so.

