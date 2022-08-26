Former St. Louis aldermen plead guilty to bribery charges

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two more former members of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen have pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges. Former St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed pleaded guilty Friday to one count of theft and bribery and one count of racketeering and bribery. Former Alderman Jeffrey Boyd pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud, one count of theft and bribery, and one count of racketeering and bribery. Former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of bribery, racketeering and wire fraud. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that sentencings are set for December.

