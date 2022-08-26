Ex-US Air Force sergeant gets life in deputy’s killing

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A former Air Force sergeant who was linked to an extremist movement and in 2020 attacked law enforcement officials amid protests over the killing of George Floyd has been sentenced to life in prison in the killing of a Northern California sheriff’s sergeant. Steven Carrillo pleaded guilty in June to all nine counts, including murder, for the killing of Santa Cruz County Sheriff Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller. Als in June, a federal judge sentenced Carrillo to 41 years in prison for killing David Patrick Underwood, a federal security agent who was attacked along with a colleague while guarding a federal building in Oakland amid large protests against police brutality following the May 2020 killing of Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.