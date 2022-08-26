Border Patrol rescues baby, toddler left in Arizona desert
By ANITA SNOW
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — The Border Patrol says one of its agents rescued an infant and a toddler who were left alone in southwestern Arizona’s Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. A migrant in a group of border crossers arrested Thursday west of the Lukeville, Arizona, port of entry alerted an agent about the children. An 18-month-old was found crying, and a 4-month-old was discovered face-down and unresponsive. Border Patrol officials blamed smugglers. The children received medical treatment and were returned to the Border Patrol, which is urgently trying to place them with the agency that cares for migrant children picked up without family.