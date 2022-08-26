Azerbaijan reclaims key city near Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW (AP) — The leader of Azerbaijan says the country has reclaimed control of a strategic city on the edge of Nagorno-Karabakh. President lham Aliyev said Friday that Azerbaijani forces have moved into Lachin and two nearby villages. Lachin sits on a road that has served as the main link between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan has reclaimed Lachin under a Russia-mediated truce that ended a 2020 war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan and Armenia have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war in 1994.

