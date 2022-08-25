US envoy says Russian invasion speeds shift to clean energy

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Rick Duke says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will accelerate the world’s shift to renewable energy because of price shocks in oil and gas. Duke spoke Thursday at an Australian National University forum after meetings with Australian government officials on bilateral cooperation in transitioning to net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050. Duke described the Russian invasion that began six months ago as “one of the biggest geopolitical drivers at the moment” for a global shift toward renewable energy. Meanwhile, Australia plans to reduce its heavy reliance on solar panels manufactured in Russian-ally China by diversifying its trading partners as the Australian government scales up its transition to renewables.

