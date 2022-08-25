NYPD detective asks Supreme Court to block vaccine mandate

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police detective has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the city from firing him and other workers for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Lawyers for Detective Anthony Marciano, a 10-year police veteran, asked the court Thursday for an emergency injunction that would block the city from enforcing a rule requiring all municipal employees to get vaccinated. Marciano was among a small percentage of civil servants who refused the shots and didn’t qualify for a medical or religious exemption. More than 1,000 New York City employees have been fired for refusing the vaccines.

