Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:16 PM

Nuclear treaty conference near end with Ukraine in spotlight

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — As 191 countries approach the end to a four-week conference to review the landmark U.N. treaty aimed at curbing the spread of nuclear weapons, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and takeover of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and rivalries between the West and China were posing key obstacles to agreement on a final document. Gustavo Zlauvinen, president of the conference reviewing the 50-year-old Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty which is considered the cornerstone of nuclear  disarmament, circulated a 35-page draft final document on Thursday. After  listening to objections from countries, he is expected to produce a new draft ahead of Friday’s wrap-up meeting.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content