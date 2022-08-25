Skip to Content
July 4 shooting plot suspect pleads to immigration charge

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Guatemalan immigrant whom police have accused of helping to plot a mass shooting in Virginia’s capital has pleaded guilty to an immigration charge. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a federal judge on Thursday accepted Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas’ plea to a charge of reentering the U.S. after deportation and set sentencing for Nov. 10. Neither Balcarcel-Bavagas nor a co-defendant have been charged in direct connection with the alleged plot in Richmond.

