Hawaii ambulance fire leaves patient dead, paramedic injured

HONOLULU (AP) — An ambulance fire in Hawaii has left a patient dead and a paramedic in critical condition. Emergency Services Director Jim Ireland says the ambulance caught fire and apparently exploded for reasons that aren’t immediately understood. It happened outside a hospital emergency room. Ireland says the patient died in the back of the ambulance outside Adventist Castle Health in Kailua while an eight-year veteran paramedic has been hospitalized in critical condition. The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating.

