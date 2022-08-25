Argentina president accused of threatening prosecutor

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — President Alberto Fernández is engulfed in controversy after saying he hopes the prosecutor leading a corruption trial against Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner does not kill himself. He referred to the case of another prosecutor who died after pressing charges against her. Some say that man committed suicide. Others say he was murdered. Opposition politicians called Fernandez’s statements as “a veiled threat” against the prosecutor and some said they’d seek charges against him. Fernández says the controversy is because he’d challenged the idea that Nisman was killed. He insisted “that so far there is no proof to support such a thing.”

