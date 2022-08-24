Who gets student loan relief? Borrowers’ joy, and bitterness

For the millions whose entire student debt is being wiped out, the Biden administration’s announcement on forgiveness means new freedom to move, start a family or keep a low-paying but fulfilling job. But for many others, the long-awaited plan brings bitterness and frustration. Many student loan borrowers feel left out, perhaps because they didn’t qualify for federal loans and had to rely on private loans, which won’t be forgiven. Other Americans resent the break current debtors will receive because they had already paid off their debts, or worked to avoid college loans, or oppose the move on philosophical grounds.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.